NV COVID-19 task force discusses help for food insecure Nevadans, vaccine’s effect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prior to the pandemic, one out of every eight Nevadans had no idea where their next meal was coming from. The public health crisis has amplified the need in recent months, and currently, one out of every five people is considered “food insecure.”

That update was provided by Jennifer Ott, director of the state’s Department of Agriculture, during today’s COVID-19 task force call. She discussed how the department secured $8 million worth of funding through the CARES Act to continue efforts to get food to the underserved.

Some of the additional services provided by CARES will end at the end of the month.

One question posed to the task force included what effect the vaccine will have on our current coronavirus surge.

“Nevadans need to not consider the vaccine the silver bullet today,” cautioned Julia Peek, deputy administrator of Community Health Services for the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health. “We need to look at the vaccine as the silver bullet many months from now that’s going to come in limited quantities over the course of those months. So, please continue to use the mitigation efforts that have been identified by the Governor’s Office because in order to address the surge, the vaccine is not the only thing we need to count on. We really need to just reduce the spread with the mitigation that we fully have in place today.”

Caleb Cage, the state’s response director, noted we should not expect to see any immediate effect:

“We need to get the vaccine distributed throughout the state from an operations perspective. I would not expect to see any immediate effect on our current surge in the state or nationwide. That’s why we are expecting to monitor and manage the rollout over the next six months.”

Nevadans are urged to continue mask wearing and social distancing for many more months to come, especially considering the vaccine takes two doses before it is fully effective.