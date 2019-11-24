Nutrition, exercise tips on how to ‘battle the bird’ this Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The average American will eat 4,500 calories on Thanksgiving. Personal trainer and nutrition coach at Life Time Athletic, Krystina Vargas, has some tips on how to ‘battle the bird’ this holiday.

Don’t lose track of your nutrition goals; prioritize greens, salads, proteins on Thanksgiving Don’t skip lunch the day before; skipping a meal will cause you to overeat during the Thanksgiving meal. Instead, have some small meals before the big meal Substitute in some nutritious ways of eating; cook or bring steamed, roasted vegetables to the dinner, instead of fried veggies sauteed in butter Incorporate some exercise during the holiday week; take a walk with the family, join a group fitness class, do a small workout with some weights, jump rope

Vargas’ overall tip is to have small portions and keep moving. While leftovers are great, Vargas says to have healthy options stocked in your fridge for the days following Thanksgiving.