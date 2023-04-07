LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lawmakers will take on the nursing shortage in a Friday hearing that could be a step toward changing the rules on licensing in Nevada.

The Nurse Licensure Compact has nearly 40 states as members, and Assembly Bill 108 (AB108) would make Nevada its newest member. The bill is scheduled for a hearing in the Assembly Committee on Commerce and Labor at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, but union leaders will testify against it.

“AB108 is a dangerous piece of legislation that would harm local nurses and force Nevada to follow rules set by a national board, diminishing the state’s power to regulate its own health care system and curbing nurses’ ability to collectively bargain,” according to a Thursday statement from the AFL-CIO.

The Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) identified the need to join the compact as a priority in December. The COVID-19 pandemic and the RSV outbreak in November exposed nursing licenses as a major reason it was difficult to bring in emergency help from out-of-state nurses.

Nevada, California, Oregon, Connecticut and Hawaii are not participants in the nursing compact.

Pediatric nurses were in short supply as RSV filled hospital wards in November and into December. An NHA request to suspend licensing requirements in late November was denied by the state. Instead, the Governor’s Office worked with NHA and the Nevada State Board of Nursing to fast-track nursing licenses for pediatric nurses.

NHA said at the time, “Nevada should become part of the National Nurse Compact to avoid the need for these patches in the future and afford Nevada nurses to be part of disaster response in other states.”

Nevada nurses are represented by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1107. The AFL-CIO is planning to pack the 12:30 meeting to oppose the bill, with members in Carso City and the video conference room at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas.

The Nevada Nurses Association supports the nursing compact.

