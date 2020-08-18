Nursing homes losing money, looking for more federal relief funds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Seven out of 10 nursing homes report they will not be able to sustain operations another year as COVID-19 costs overwhelm the business side, according to a survey taken early this month.

The survey comes as health care providers look for help from the federal government. Of the initial $175 billion in CARES act funding for health care providers, $14 billion went to nursing homes, according to a spokesman for American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), the organization behind the survey. Health care providers are urging Congress to provide another $100 billion in relief.

US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto recently spoke on the Senate floor about the need for nursing home funding.

With new expenses related to COVID-19 — PPE, extra pay for staff/additional staff, and testing costs — more than half of nursing homes say they are losing money. A third are profitable, but at a 3% profit margin or less.

The AHCA/NCAL survey asked 463 US nursing home providers questions about their financial health and their dependence on federal and state funds.

Nearly 60% of funding for nursing homes comes from Medicaid, which only covers 70-80% of the actual cost of care, according to the AHCA/NCAL. Nearly 60% will experience significant problems with increased costs and lost revenue when government funding ends.

And 93% said government funding is very important to helping with COVID-related costs and losses.