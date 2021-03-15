Nursing home visits allowed, but vary by facility in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re planning to visit a loved one in a nursing home, it’s best to call ahead to see what options are available.

Visits at nursing homes are possible, but they depend on they physical layout at each facility, and the resident’s health care requirements, too.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have provided new guidance to encourage visitation. See details here. The guidance was revised on March 10.

Nevadans who wish to visit family or friends living in a care facility should contact the facility for information on their safety precautions and procedures and to discuss scheduling the visit.

Restrictions remain in place for residents who are on transmission-based precautions for COVID-19. Visits to those patients can only occur virtually, through windows, or in-person for compassionate care situations, with adherence to transmission-based precautions.