Nurse stabbed at High Desert State Prison outside Las Vegas

Prison next door home to riot 2 days later

INDIAN SPRING, Nev. (KLAS) — An inmate at the High Desert State Prison stabbed a nurse Monday with a homemade weapon, a spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Corrections said.

The nurse was treated for chest and neck wounds.

The inmate’s name was not released, but he was transferred to another prison.

A spokesperson said the “matter is ongoing.”

High Desert houses men in a maximum-security setting. It has a capacity of nearly 4,200 inmates.

A prison riot occurred at Southern Desert Correctional Facility, which is across the street from High Desert, on Wednesday. In that incident, about two dozen inmates set two fires in a unit.