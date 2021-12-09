Nurse stabbed at High Desert State Prison outside Las Vegas

Local News

Prison next door home to riot 2 days later

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

INDIAN SPRING, Nev. (KLAS) — An inmate at the High Desert State Prison stabbed a nurse Monday with a homemade weapon, a spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Corrections said.

The nurse was treated for chest and neck wounds.

The inmate’s name was not released, but he was transferred to another prison.

A spokesperson said the “matter is ongoing.”

High Desert houses men in a maximum-security setting. It has a capacity of nearly 4,200 inmates.

A prison riot occurred at Southern Desert Correctional Facility, which is across the street from High Desert, on Wednesday. In that incident, about two dozen inmates set two fires in a unit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories