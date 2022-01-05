Numerous flights canceled at Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Airline shortages due to COVID-19 are still contributing to several canceled flights

As of Wednesday morning at 6:20 a.m., there were 84 flights either scheduled to arrive or depart from Reid International Airport that were canceled.

You can click here to view the canceled arrivals and click here for the canceled departures. There are 49 arrivals and 35 departures canceled. Southwest Airlines seems to be most impacted by the cancelations. However, there are also cancelations on Spirit, Delta, United, WestJet, and Alaska,

If you’re supposed to fly Wednesday, you should check your flight status before heading to the airport.