Nuclear weapons testing hot topic 75 years after test

FILE – This July 16, 1945 photo, shows an aerial view after the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site, N.M. Nuclear weapons continue to be a hot political topic in Utah and elsewhere 75 years after the U.S military detonated the world’s first atomic bomb in New Mexico, ushering in the nuclear age. The Deseret News reports the Trump administration has talked about resuming nuclear bomb testing as politicians consider renewing compensation for those still suffering from dangerous radiation exposure during the years of nuclear tests. (AP Photo/File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nuclear weapons continue to be a hot political topic in Utah and elsewhere 75 years after the U.S military detonated the world’s first atomic bomb in New Mexico, ushering in the nuclear age.

The Deseret News reports the Trump administration has talked about resuming nuclear bomb testing as politicians consider renewing compensation for those still suffering from dangerous radiation exposure during the years of nuclear tests.

Some Utahns were repeatedly exposed to radiation from nuclear bomb tests at the Nevada Test Site near Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, nuclear weapons have become an issue in Utah’s 4th Congressional District race after Trump’s talk of possibly renewing nuclear testing.