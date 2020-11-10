NTSB releases preliminary report on small plane crash, pilot reported ‘engine out’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report Tuesday on the small plane crash in south Las Vegas that claimed the lives of the pilot and his passenger on Oct. 29.

The plane crashed shortly after taking off from the North Las Vegas Airport heading for San Diego.

The report said the pilot contacted air traffic control to report an “engine out” and asked to change his destination from San Diego to the Henderson Executive Airport. The plane went down near Pebble Road and South Valley View Boulevard around 9:40 a.m. about 4.5 miles from Henderson airport.

The pilot was identified as Robert Golo, the owner of Air Charter Express. The business’ website promotes air transportation from San Diego, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The NTSB will release a final report on the crash in the coming months.