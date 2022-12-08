LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A investigative report released by the National Transportation Safety Board finds the driver of a box truck that crashed into a group of bicyclists, killing five, is to blame for the crash but a contributing factor “was the decision made by the bicyclists to ride in the right travel lane of a 75-mph highway.”

The crash, one of the state’s most deadly in decades, occurred on the morning of Dec. 10, 2020, on U.S. 95 between Boulder City and Searchlight, about 60 miles outside of Las Vegas.

A photo was taken from an NHP drone as part of the department’s investigation into the crash that killed five bicyclists. (KLAS)

The box truck driver, Jordan Barson, 47, was fatigued and had nine times the legal limit of methamphetamine in his blood when he crashed from behind into the bicyclists and an escort vehicle as the group traveled south toward Arizona.

Jordan Alexander Barson (Clark County Detention Center)

In a plea deal, Barson pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI resulting in death and was sentenced in June 2021 to 16-40 years in prison. Initially, he had faced 14 counts, but the lead prosecutor on the case said a plea deal was done because of an investigative failure by Nevada State Police.

Five bicyclists were killed when they were struck by a box truck driven by Jordan Barson on Dec. 10, 2020. (KLAS)

As 8 News Now Investigators reported last year, troopers who responded to the scene believed Barson fell asleep behind the wheel and did not think he was impaired. Troopers did not get a warrant to draw Barson’s blood which goes against a Supreme Court ruling. In addition, Barson was released after the crash.

The NTSB ended the report stating more must be done to “reduce fatalities, injuries, and crashes involving drug-impaired drivers.” It also recommended that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) determine the prevalence of commercial motor vehicle driver use of impairing substances and develop a plan to reduce the use of those substances.