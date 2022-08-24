LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol has reopened northbound lanes along the I-15 at Primm, however, southbound lanes remain closed.

Flooding along I-15 Primm Credit: Regina Elizabeth Walls-Hecht

NSP said the closure is due to flooding in the area as thunderstorms have rolled into the south portion of the state just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Drivers should prepare for long delays.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning for northwestern Clark County in Southern Nevada.

The warning is expected to continue until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, flood watches remain in effect until midnight Thursday, Aug. 25 for the Colorado River valley, Primm, and downriver to Laughlin, Bullhead City, Arizona, and also Cal-Nev-Ari, Nevada.