LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police and the California Highway Patrol are joining forces to target drivers for violations on I-15 between the two states over the Labor Day weekend.

Enforcement efforts will be concentrated from Las Vegas to Baker, California in an effort to increase safety and have zero fatalities during the holiday weekend, a news release said.

NSP stated that the heavily traveled portion of I-15 was once considered one of the most deadly stretches of highway in the country.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority estimates more than 300,000 people will visit Las Vegas and 180,000 will be arriving by car.

“Even the most minor traffic infraction will be enforced on this busy holiday week, according to the news release.

The enforcement efforts begin Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4.