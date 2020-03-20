1  of  3
NSMA: Patients seeking COVID-19 testing should avoid emergency rooms, urgent cares

(Credit: iStock/Getty Images)

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nevada State Medical Association asked patients looking to be tested for COVID-19 to steer clear of emergency rooms and urgent cares.

“Nevada’s Emergency Departments need to focus their resources at this time on the most acutely ill patients, and reducing the number of people visiting those locations will help fight the spread of COVID-19,” NSMA Executive Director Jaron Hildebrand noted in a press release.

The organization urged social distancing and staying indoors. It also stressed the importance of non-essential businesses closing.

NSMA said if you are experiencing shortness of breath, fever, chills, pressure in your chest, respiratory problems and confusion, you should adhere to the following protocol:

  • Call before going into any medical office
  • Follow physician and public health officials directions

