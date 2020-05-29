NSHE welcomes new regent appointed by Gov. Sisolak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– The Nevada System of Higher Education welcomes Lisa Levine to the Nevada Board of Regents. Levine was appointed by Gov. Steve Sisolak to fill the vacancy following the death of Regent Sam Lieberman in April.

Regent Levine will represent District 5, which covers parts of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and unincorporated Clark County. Her term will be completed at the end of the year.

Regent Levine said, “I am humbled and grateful to be appointed by Gov. Sisolak to serve on the NSHE Board of Regents for District 5. My predecessor, mentor and longtime friend Sam Lieberman was a champion for higher education, and I hope to continue that work.”

Levine is the Director of Government Affairs for the gaming company IGT and was formerly the Political Director for U.S. Rep. Dina Titus.

“We are excited to welcome Regent Levine to the board as we serve NSHE’s more than 100,000 students and our faculty and staff,” Regents Chair Jason Geddes said.

Elected to serve a six-year term, the 13 Regents governs NSHE, set policies, and approve budgets for Nevada’s public system of higher education, including four community colleges, one state college, two universities and one research institute.

The eight institutions are the College of Southern Nevada; Desert Research Institute; Great Basin College; Nevada State College; Truckee Meadows Community College; University of Nevada, Las Vegas; University of Nevada, Reno; and Western Nevada College. NSHE provides educational opportunities to more than 100,000 students.

Chancellor Thom Reilly added, “As a first-generation graduate of UNLV, Regent Levine knows the difficult road many of our students face as they strive to succeed in higher education. And her experience in the public and private sector will help us as we lead our public higher education system through these tumultuous times.”