NSHE to require COVID vaccines for college, university staff

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents has voted to require COVID-19 vaccines for all staff at colleges and universities in the state.

There is already a mandate in place requiring all students to be vaccinated by Nov. 1, 2021, in order to sign up for the spring semester.

The mandate impacts workers at all public colleges and universities in Nevada including Nevada State College, UNR, UNLV, and the College of Southern Nevada. Medical and religious exemptions will be considered.

The vaccination rate among staff has been growing in recent months. In September, around 75% or 18,000 of the nearly 24,000 NSHE were already vaccinated. The highest staff vaccination rate was 87% at Desert Research Institute and the lowest was 65% at Western Nevada College.