Grading for spring term adjusted, suspension of delinquent accounts for students in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) Board of Regents is making two significant changes in an effort to support students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first change is that NSHE students will be able to petition for Satisfactory and Unsatisfactory (S/U) grades following the spring 2020 term. NSHE is also helping students who are facing financial hardship by temporarily suspending certain policies related to delinquent account through Sept. 30, 2020.

Campus closures and changes in how courses are delivered has made it difficult for many students to adjust. So, all NSHE institutions will now make the S/U grading option available to students through the end of the Spring 2020 semester and after final grades for all courses are issued.

“This adjustment was needed to streamline grading for students and professors who are conducting remote instruction during this tumultuous and unprecedented time.” Chancellor Thom Reilly said.

Institutions are setting deadlines for student grade petitions and will advertise the deadlines so that students are aware of the option to change grades to S/U. NSHE says students will be advised of the ramifications of petitioning for a change to “S/U” grading before submitting a request.

The second change will allow students with delinquent accounts to register for courses and access their academic records for the summer and fall terms only.

The police, suspended through Sept. 30, considered a “delinquent account” one that had an overdue loan of $100 or more. The student, with the policy in state, would not be permitted to register at any NSHE institution, and would not receive a transcript of academic record, a diploma, a certificate or report of semester grades.

“This will allow students facing financial hardships due to this turbulent and unprecedented event to move their education forward.” Chancellor Thom Reilly said.

NSHE says that students with and without outstanding balances from spring or summer 2020 who register for the fall 2020 semester will be required to pay the balance for their courses or have a payment plan in place by the beginning of the semester, under the temporary policy suspension.