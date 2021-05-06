NSHE plans to require COVID-19 vaccine for students to return to campus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a release sent out Thursday, the Nevada System of Higher Education announced it is drafting plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for students who are returning to campus in the fall.

NSHE says there are some limited exceptions with the plan.

The plan is in alignment with the University of California system of higher education, as “any COVID-19 vaccine mandated by NSHE is contingent upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration first lifting the current Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) designation for available COVID-19 vaccines and requires approval from the Board of Regents and the State Board of Health.”

If that EUA designation is removed, NSHE plans to work with local health authorities to recommend the Board of Regents to approve a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

The NSHE is asking all students and parents to be prepared for this possibility in the fall.

“I fully support the implementation of a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students once it is legally viable,” NSHE Chancellor Melody Rose said. “Our students cannot afford further disruptions to their education if the virus is allowed to spread unabated, which continues to be a concern especially during the colder months.”

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, CLICK HERE.