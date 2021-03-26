NSHE offers combination of choices for spring graduation ceremonies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada System of Higher Education which oversees several Nevada colleges is offering some flexibility to campuses when it comes to spring 2021 commencement ceremonies.

Chancellor Melody Rose issued a memorandum with options for graduation ceremonies guided by health guidelines issued by the governor on March 15.

“NSHE institutions may schedule limited in-person ceremonies, virtual ceremonies, drive-thru ceremonies or a hybrid combination of the above or other creative ceremonies to ensure that students, families, friends, and faculty have a meaning graduation experience celebrating their achievements,” the memorandum stated.

Chancellor Rose did caution that everyone must remain vigilant about COVID-19 to avoid a resurgence of the virus and its variants because vaccinations are still underway.

NSHE is comprised of two universities, a state college, four community colleges and one environmental research institute.

