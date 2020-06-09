NSHE names four finalists for chancellor position

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four finalists for the chancellor position at the Nevada System of Higher Education were announced on Tuesday, representing a variety of academic and professional experience.

A recommendation from the search committee is expected on June 18 in a special meeting that will be held via videoconference and teleconference only. More details here.

The candidates are:

(each name is linked to a biography)

Recently retired from his post as Vice President within the University of California Office of the President. Previously served as provost at City University of Hong Kong and spent time in the University of California system at the University of California, San Diego, as vice chancellor for research. PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Bachelor of Science degree from the California Institute of Technology.

Currently Interim Chief Informatics Officer at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center. He has been at UNM since 1996 in various capacities including teaching, research and executive positions. Founded Cancer Services of New Mexico in 2001. Received his medical and Ph.D. degrees at Harvard, and his Bachelor of Arts at the University of North Carolina — Chapel Hill. Extensive publishing credits and patents.

Currently President of Essex County College in New Jersey. Doctorate in Education from Columbia University’s Teachers College in New York, MBA from Kellogg Graduate School of Management from Olumbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health. Bachelor of Science from Regents College (now Excelsior College). Experienced executive and leadership roles in higher education and health care.

Currently Senior Consultant to the Association of Governing Boards and Universities and Colleges, as well as owner and principal of Rose Strategies LLC. Previously president of Marylhurst University, and extensive experience in the Oregon University System in roles from teaching positions to chancellor.

The finalists will participate in virtual forums on June 15 and 16. Find links to the forums at nshe.nevada.edu.

Interviews by the search committee wil follow on June 17 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the NSHE System Administration office in Las Vegas. A video conference is available at the NSHE Reno office.