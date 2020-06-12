NSHE finds additional 5% in cuts by drawing on university, college reserve funds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A further 5% budget reduction to Nevada universities and colleges will come out of operating reserves, according to a Nevada System of Higher Education new release.

NSHE budget cuts now total $160 million over two years, with the bulk of the reductions — $132 million — in the 2021 budget. COVID-19’s impact on budgets statewide has been severe as the tourism economy nearly shut down for almost three months.

“There will be no impact on programs as a result of today’s action,” according to a statement from NSHE. “The decision to use the Market Fluctuation account will prevent any additional impact on programs.”

Previous cuts of 14% brought 12 furlough days for academic and administrative faculty, as well as a hiring freeze and moves to shift money from capital funds and reduce operating costs.

A temporary credit surcharge has also been implemented. That surcharge varies by school. See more details here.

Regents Chair Jason Geddes said, “The reductions will be difficult to manage, and I hope all Nevadans recognize NSHE’s contributions to the COVID-19 fight.” Medical school students have helped conduct tests, and the schools have contributed in research, data collection and contact tracing, as well as research roles.

During the budget cuts, NSHE and the Nevada Board of Regents have emphasized the priority for preserving programs for low income students. Layoffs have also been avoided.