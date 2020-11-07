NSHE chancellor rejects Trump executive order

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education is condemning a September executive order issued by President Donald Trump.

A statement release Friday by Chancellor Melody Rose says Trump’s “Executive Order on Race and Sex Stereotyping” “threatens a core mission of the Nevada System of Higher Education.”

The executive order is a threat to “vital and productive conversations” on race and sex, and the order produces a chilling effect, Rose said.

Rose, who began as chancellor on Sept. 1, issued the following statement: