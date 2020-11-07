NSHE chancellor rejects Trump executive order

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education is condemning a September executive order issued by President Donald Trump.
A statement release Friday by Chancellor Melody Rose says Trump’s “Executive Order on Race and Sex Stereotyping” “threatens a core mission of the Nevada System of Higher Education.”
The executive order is a threat to “vital and productive conversations” on race and sex, and the order produces a chilling effect, Rose said.
Rose, who began as chancellor on Sept. 1, issued the following statement:
This Order threatens a core mission of the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), which is to provide an inclusive education for a diverse student population. I disapprove of it.
By seeking to withhold federal funds from NSHE institutions that offer certain trainings on diversity, equity, and inclusion, including trainings on implicit bias, this Order will chill vital and productive conversations and dialogue on race and sex that are already occurring throughout the NSHE community. At a time when race and sex continue to explain so many of our challenges and disproportionate outcomes, NSHE cannot afford to limit or forego these critical educational opportunities. Our institutions educate the workforce and future leaders of Nevada and beyond. NSHE has a responsibility to prepare them to participate in a multicultural and pluralistic society. I take this responsibility very seriously.
NSHE does not tolerate discrimination or harassment based on race, sex, or any other protected category. But it is not enough to have policies in place that reflect this value. NSHE must live this value by demonstrating every day our commitment to train faculty, staff, and students on diversity, equity, and inclusion in a manner that acknowledges the reality of discrimination or harassment based on race or sex.
NSHE is currently in communication with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General and interested stakeholders on available courses of action.