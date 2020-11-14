NSHE Board of Regents launches national search for next president of Nevada State College

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) Board of Regents has officially launched a national search for the next president of Nevada State College. NSHE Chancellor Melody Rose, Board of Regents Chair Mark Doubrava, along with other Regents and NSHE staff, met with faculty, staff, students, alumni, foundation board members, and community members on Oct. 1 where there was overwhelming support to conduct a national search.

The search followed the announcement by current Nevada State College President Bart Patterson that he plans on retiring at the end of his contract in June 2021.

During the October forums, there was overwhelming consensus from the NSC community to move forward with a national search for candidates.

Here are some of the quualities they are looking for in candidates:

Diverse backgrounds

Strong leaders who will maintain a close-knit, inclusive and welcoming community

Experienced educators with a background in higher education, among other attributes

Following the Board of Regents approval of a national search, Chair Doubrava will appoint members to the ad hoc Regent Nevada State College President Search Committee, which will include Regents, students, faculty, staff, and college stakeholders.

The first meeting of the ad hoc search committee is expected to occur before February 2021. The committee will then target to have finalists visit NSC’s campus in April 2021.