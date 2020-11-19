NPS seeks public feedback on environmental assessment for road improvements near Lake Mead

This image from a 2015 YouTube video shows the road running through a section of a wash. (RailRoad Videos/YouTube)

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The National Park Service is looking for feedback before making changes near Lake Mead. Plans call for improvements to Willow Beach Road, which connects Willow Beach and US 93.

NPS crafted a revised environmental assessment to evaluate the impacts of potential change. It includes three alternatives.

The first alternative in called no-action, meaning no planned changes would be made, and the current management of the road would continue as is.

The second is the “Jumbo Wash” alternative. Under this plan, parts of the road would be widened, and crews would remove the road from a narrow canyon. It would be moved to cross a ridge line adjacent to the Jumbo Wash, requiring two bridges.

The third alternative is the “Northern Alignment.” NPS says this is the preferred method. A new road would be constructed along a ridge line north of the existing road. Portions would also be widened near the entrance station. According to NPS, this alternative:

Reduces the amount of road within the floodplain

Includes three pullouts

Would add a scenic overlook

To review the full environmental assessment, click here. You may submit any feedback to NPS on their website. If you would like to submit written feedback, mail it to:

Lake Mead National Area, Compliance Office, 601 Nevada Way, Boulder City, NV 89005.

The deadline for comments is Dec. 20.