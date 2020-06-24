NPHY expected to give diplomas and recognize young adults for becoming self-efficient and independent

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local non-profit organization that focuses on homeless youth is preparing to host graduation next month. The Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth is not just giving a diploma out to students for the educational accomplishment made; they also plan to recognize young adults for becoming self-sufficient and independent.

“I’m really excited to be able to celebrate my peers,” said Taisacan.

She is 20-years-old and has worked hard to overcome her past circumstances.

“I was in a very toxic situation,” Taisacan said. “I lost housing like five times within the span of a year.”

Taisacan’s situation led her to the doorstep of the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth.

“I got lucky again by getting into [the] NPHY Independent Living Program, and that like the past two years, have been so wild,” said Taisacan.

“They helped me find employment and help me get opportunities for myself to, you know, build character and have spiritual growth,” said Arshawn.

NPHY graduation makes it a point to celebrate educational accomplishments, along with how the youth survive homelessness, find a job, housing, and learn essential life skills.

“Just how to cook, how to do laundry how to take care of yourself,” said Arash Gahfoori, the executive director of Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. “Those are things these youth need to learn because homelessness happens to them suddenly and unpredictably.”

According to data, last year, Nevada had the second-highest rate of homeless youth living on the streets without a parent or guardian.

“Southern Nevada, we have one of the worst homeless youth issues in the country,” Gahfoori said.

NPHY continues to address the issue, allowing Taisacan and her peers to find success.

“I do have my own apartment now, so that’s wild,” Taisacan said.

NPHY also has an aftercare program that allows graduates to connect with services for a year while transitioning to being an adult.