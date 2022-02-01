‘Now I can walk,’ 19-year-old Las Vegan recovering from J & J vaccine side effects nearly 10 months later

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been about 10 months since Emma Burkey, 19 received her Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which she says caused a series of rare health problems.

“I’m very grateful that I was able to get better. The doctors said I was most likely not able to walk at all, now I can walk, not as great as before but I’ll take what I can get,” Emma tells 8 News Now.

She also says she has had to endure five surgeries in total including 3 brain surgeries with feeding and breathing tubes, as well as overcoming four strokes that affected both sides of her body.

She is now on the road to recovery, her weekly therapy has allowed her to stand on her own with the use of a walker and most recently with a cane.

Emma Burkey recovering from J & J vaccine side effect (Photo Courtesy: Burkey family)

Emma’s mother Kathy is grateful for her daughter’s positive outlook as she continues to move forward.

“Seeing where she is today, she is a miracle, she is amazing. Her attitude and God is what has gotten her this far,” Kathy expressed.

She tells 8 News Now she and her daughter both received the vaccine to protect themselves from COVID but adds that they now regret that decision.

“When you are literally faced with the possibility that your child could not be there the next day when they were completely healthy is just gut-wrenching, you just can not breathe, “added Kathy.

Emma says she is one of six women across the country who have reportedly experienced severe blood clots after getting the J&J vaccine. She says it even forced a 10-day pause on its distribution last year until it was determined that the benefits outweighed the risks.

“But when you are the person that is the risk it matters to you and it matters to your family and the people that are going to have to take care of you, it sucks, Emma added.

She tells 8 News Now she is hoping to continue her therapy so that she can continue her education.

Her family is also hoping Johnson & Johnson takes responsibility for cases such as Emma’s since they are receiving no financial support at this time.

A gofundme account has been set up to help the family cover medical costs.