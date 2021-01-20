November fire in Reno started by arcing power lines, investigators say

RENO — Fire investigators say arcing power lines in gale force winds started a brush fire that destroyed five homes and damaged two dozen others in a south Reno neighborhood along the Sierra foothills in November.
Reno Fire Marshal Tray Palmer says they investigated but ruled out the possibility the fire was caused by a campfire, target shooters, motorcycles or ATVs.
Palmer says they found no evidence of any negligence on the part of the utility, NV Energy. He says there were no signs of any maintenance issues with the lines.
NV Energy maintains the blaze was started by a campfire that escaped in high winds.