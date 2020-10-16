Nov. 12 vote planned on CCSD transition to ‘in-person hybrid learning’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is planning for a Nov. 12 vote on a possible transition in-person hybrid learning.

Information released Friday by CCSD in the form of a letter to parents and employees ended the chance that the school board’s Oct. 22 meeting might bring a vote.

That meeting will “provide a review of health data and recommendations by the Southern Nevada Health District, as well as an opportunity for the Board and Superintendent to discuss community feedback and input that a safe transition plan must consider to ensure these needs are properly addressed,” according to the letter.

The Board of Trustees is currently monitoring “evolving health and logistical considerations related to transitioning to in-person hybrid instruction.”