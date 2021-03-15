Notorious Pink Wines featured at JING eatery in Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Spring is in the air, and to ring in the season, the Downtown Summerlin eatery JING is pouring pink into wine glasses every Tuesday, by pairing its small-bite menu with its Notorious Pink Wine Series from France.

“We wanted to bring back old Las Vegas, where the guest was king, service was engaging and food and beverage was exciting and innovative,” said Roy Saunders, managing partner at JING. “It’s been a difficult year for the whole restaurant industry, but we really felt that our guests deserve this. They’re really anxious to come out.”

According to Saunders, the restaurant features Global Asian Cuisine with prime steaks, sushi, seafood and uses products from locally sourced and organic farms. The Downtown Summerlin eatery is the third restaurant for the JING chain, the other two locations are in Colorado in the cities of Denver and Aspen.

To kick-off their pink French wine collection, they’re offering wine-and-bite parings for as low as $8 a plate.

JING managing partner Roy Saunders did highlight a few of their popular pairings including:

2019 Grenache the with a Sunset California Roll and Crunchy Maguro

2019 Cabernet Blanc is paired with a Scallop en Croute and their Butter Lettuce Cups

2018 Cabernet Noir is paired with a Filet Mignon Skewer and Bella Farms Duck Breast

From JING Facebook page

The tastings, which started February 23rd take place every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at JING’s chic main dining room which will also feature live music

JING is adhering to capacity limits and encourages reservations be made at jingrestaurant.com

The Las Vegas restaurant is located at 10975 Oval Park Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89135, near Public School 702 and Wolfgang Puck Players’ Locker at Downtown Summerlin.