LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Summer camp isn’t just for kids. About 60 people just spent three days and two nights on Mount Charleston at “Camp Silver Pines.” This particular camp caters to those young at heart: every camper was at least 50 years old.

The camp includes a half-dozen or so multi-bunk cabins where the campers could enjoy the cool mountain air, as well as the recreation hall for a line dancing class, and the tee-pee classroom where 8 News Now traffic anchor Nate Tannenbaum played the flute and talked about weather.

A guest speaker from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority was also there with a large selection of old Las Vegas photographs. The LVCVA is working with the Nevada State Museum and Las Vegas News Bureau to see if Las Vegans can help identify some of the famous, and not so famous, people in photographs taken over the years.

The camp takes place at Camp Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston every September. This year campers were charged $130.

Here’s a link to year-round events there: http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/parks/Pages/camp-lee-canyon.aspx