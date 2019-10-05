Nosek scores 2, leads Golden Knights to 5-1 win over Sharks

Vegas Golden Knights’ Tomas Nosek, second from right, celebrates with Mark Stone (61) and Nick Holden (22) after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Nosek scored two goals and had an assist, Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 5-1 on Friday night.

Nosek and Brayden McNabb scored in a 90-second span late in the second period to break open a 2-0 game.

The Golden Knights swept the season-opening, home-and-home series with the Sharks and improved to 7-1-2 all-time against San Jose in the regular season.

Vegas took an early lead on a goal by William Carrier at 5:01 of the first period.

Vegas extended its lead early in the second period when Shea Theodore intercepted an errant pass from Sharks defenseman Brent Burns and fired a shot that Jonathan Marchessault redirected to make it 2-0.

McNabb scored a short-handed goal with just under five minutes left in the second period, and Nosek scored 88 seconds later to make it 4-0.

Nosek added a short-handed goal midway through the third period.

Vegas had multiple short-handed goals for the first time in franchise history.

Barclay Goodrow scored late in the third period for San Jose, which fell to 12-14-2 in home openers and has lost three straight home openers.

Sharks goalie Martin Jones had 19 saves and gave up four goals in two periods. He was replaced at the start of the third period by Aaron Dell, who had five saves.