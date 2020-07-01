Northwest Valley residents express concern over fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dry conditions in the Valley can cause a spark to turn into something much worse. Residents in the northwest already worried about the Mahogany Fire are now concerned about fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Neighborhoods like Skye Canyon are all-too familiar with the sounds of fireworks going off at night. Over the past few weeks, there’s been a sharp increase in the use of illegal pyrotechnics.

“They’re lighting off mortars, which are against the law,” said Michael Kiewel.

Skye Canyon residents told 8 News Now they’re worried if people are using illegal fireworks now, they won’t be inclined to follow safety steps on the upcoming holiday.

Some want restrictions.

“I think for everybody’s safety,” said resident Marti Kennedy, “We haven’t had much rain; it’s dry.”

Firework sparks can ignite brush, such as palm tree fronds, which are extremely flammable.

This month, improperly disposed fireworks caused $25,000 in damage to a home.

Kiewel told us it’s getting dangerous for neighbors.

“The people that are not lighting off the fireworks are the ones that are suffering from it,” Kiewel explained. “I live downtown, and there’s a couple houses just a few blocks from me burned down because of the fireworks.”

Fireworks should be placed on a flat surface away from buildings, cars or dry brush. Fill a bucket with water and soak used fireworks overnight so they don’t reignite.