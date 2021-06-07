Northwest valley office reopens for services from county recorder, assessor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County has reopened the northwest valley office for services from the county recorder and assessor.

The Northwest Branch Office is in the Doña Maria Plaza near the intersection of Tenaya Way and Cheyenne Avenue just west of U.S. 95. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and is closed from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. daily for lunch.

“It is important to find ways to make government more accessible for the public,” County Recorder Debbie Conway said.

“The Tenaya branch brings our services closer to residents and makes it easier to record documents or get copies of the official property-related documents that we maintain in the databas,” Conway said.

For more information, call the Recorder’s Office at (702) 455-4336 or visit the Recorder’s Office web page at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov.

“Most of the services provided by the Assessor’s Office at the downtown office will also be available at the branch office,” added County Assessor Briana Johnson. “Residents may call us at (702) 455-3882 for more information or visit our web page as well.”