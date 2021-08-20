Northwest neighborhood on alert after murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Residents in an otherwise quiet northwest valley neighborhood are on alert after a man was shot to death right outside their front doors.

It happened early Thursday morning near North Decatur and the 215 Beltway. According to Las Vegas Metro Police, a fight broke out, leaving a 30-year-old man dead.

Daniel Guillen, 32, was arrested for murder. Those charges are pending a review by the district attorney.

Neighbors that live nearby say there are always a lot of people coming and going from the house frequently late and night and early in the morning. They say they’re not even sure the owner of the home lives there.

“The officers who were coming around to reassure everybody in the local area here, they had indicated that neither of the two men involved were actually residents of that home,” said Rick Campbell, who lives in the area. “You know it’s obviously unsettling because this has been an extremely peaceful quiet neighborhood for so long.”

“I went outside and the street was filled with police, and they were trying to get him to come out,” said Michelle Lowe, who also lives in the area.

“There’s eight to 10 people going in and out of there all the time and we did not know that,” Lowe said. “In this lot here which they own also, he’s moving dirt around and I don’t know what he is doing. It is a great concern because we have been having issues with car break-ins, so yeah it is a concern.”

Guillen is currently not booked into the Clark County Detention Center. So far, he faces charges for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was released on his own recognizance and is set to appear in court next month.

The Clark County Coroner’s office has not released the name of the victim.