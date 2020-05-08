Northwest house fire displaces 3 people

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An early morning garage fire damaged a home in the South Shores community in northwest Las Vegas early Friday morning, displacing three people.

The fire was reported around 3:19 a.m. in the 8000 block of Bermuda Beach Drive, near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards.

Firefighters say damage from the fire was confined to the garage and there was light smoke in the interior of the home. Damage was estimated at $10,000.

The family told fire investigators that they woke to noises in the house, they thought that someone had broken into the home. When they went downstairs to investigate, they heard the noises coming from the garage. When they opened the door to the garage, they saw it was on fire. They closed the door and left the house. The exact cause of the fire could not be determined.