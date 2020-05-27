Northwest Career College to distribute $1.2 Million in CARES Act grants to students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Relief has come to the students at Northwest Career College who took a financial hit due to COVID-19. Through the CARES Act Emergency Financial Aid Grants Program, over 1,000 eligible Northwest Career College students, many of whom are facing financial challenges and are struggling to make ends meet, began receiving emergency grant checks on May 25.

On March 16, Northwest Career College transitioned its curriculum to online learning in support of government recommendations for social distancing due to COVID-19. As a result, the students’ educational experience was disrupted.

“When COVID-19 social distancing and stay-at-home orders were issued, we immediately shifted our curriculum to online learning using,” said Dr. John Kenny, President at Northwest Career College. “We created an Orientation in a Box for new students, and we delivered these to them to ensure there were no delays in beginning their career coursework. And, within a week of shifting to online learning, our staff developed hands-on at-home lab kits for all students to ensure they received the full lab experience during this transitional time. New kits are delivered to our students every other week to keep students engaged and excited about their learning experience.”

Grants eligibility is based on eight defined groups, based on federal eligibility guidance. As of Wednesday, May 27, over $750,000 has been distributed to eligible students at Northwest Career College.

Northwest Career College enhanced its ability to provide its students with personal attention by partnering with its sister school, Northwest Driving School (NWDS), calling on NWDS instructors and vehicles to assist with the delivery of educational materials.

Students who are eligible to receive CARES Act grants have been notified and will be required to pick up checks in person. Safe pick-up procedures are in place to ensure minimal contact and social distancing.

Northwest Career College tentatively plans to reopen its campus on June 1, 2020, pending government recommendations. More information can be found here.