Northern Nevada hospitals add capacity as COVID-19 pressure builds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Northern Nevada’s Renown hospitals are adding additional capacity as the COVID-19 pandemic puts pressure on two facilities in Reno.

Renown, the biggest not-for-profit health network in Reno and the surrounding region, has had plans in place as the pandemic has grown. Those plans are going into effect, with temporary capacity added at a facility built in April.

“Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center are experiencing inpatient hospital capacity challenges,” officials said.

“Renown Regional Medical Center has now opened the ground floor of the Alternate Care Site (ACS) created within the Mill Street parking structure to serve additional hospitalized patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are clinically stable or improving,” according to a Friday Renown news release. “Staff, technology, supplies, equipment and services are in place to meet the needs of patients and assure the safety of Renown’s care teams.”

While the majority of Nevada’s COVID-19 cases are in Clark County, Washoe County has seen big increases in cases recently. Rural counties have also seen cases growing.

Clark County hospitals have been able to handle the extra patients associated with COVID-19, but officials are expecting another surge in hospitalizations as cases have grown over the past weeks.