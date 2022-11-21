LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City will be closing to “increase safety and security” and reduce officer overtime, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced Monday.

Nearly all offenders at the correctional center will be moved to the Northern Nevada Correctional Center nearby. No offender will lose privileges or programming, but some may be moved to other institutions as appropriate, the department said.

Although the move is also to reduce overtime, no employees will be let go or transferred unless they volunteer, it said.

Vacancies at the Warm Springs, Northern Nevada, and Lovelock correctional centers average between 47% and 52%, and there are between 25 and 35 overtime hours per uniformed staff member per pay period, according to the department.

“Placing WSCC into a sustained temporary closure and distributing personnel to other institutions will allow for safer conditions for both staff and offenders,” Acting NDOC Director William Gittere said. “The increase in staffing at the other institutions will improve our ability to meet constitutional and state law requirements related to the effective management of the offender population. Decreased overtime directly improves work stress and fatigue, which will be a key factor in the improvement to the quality of life and retention of staff.”