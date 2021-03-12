Northern Nevada confirms its 1st case of COVID-19 UK variant

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Health officials have confirmed the first northern Nevada case of a COVID-19 variant that originated in the United Kingdom.

Washoe County’s health district officer says they are trying to determine if the infection linked to a large gathering in the county that includes Reno and Sparks may have spread to others.

Kevin Dick announced late Friday that the new case is linked to a gathering involving more than 60 people.

Seventeen additional COVID-19 cases have been linked to the same event. It’s not yet known whether they have the UK variant. At least eight cases related to the UK variant have been confirmed in the Las Vegas area.