Northern Beltway improvements completed in $68M project

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The $68 million Northern Beltway improvement project is complete after nearly two years of closures as crews worked on freeway interchanges.

Lighting, flood control and medians were also improved as interchanges were completed at Pecos, Lamb and Losee roads.

The project turned almost 4 miles of the beltway between North 5th Street and Range Road into a full freeway. Construction began more than two years ago, during which time drivers dealt with lane shifts and lane closures.

County officials will commemorate the project with a ribon-cutting ceremony on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. The ceremony will be at Pecos and the Beltway.

“This project makes traveling along the northern Beltway more efficient for the 20,000 drivers who use it every day,” said Chairman Kirkpatrick, whose Commission District B includes this area.

“The flood control improvements are also significant and should help quickly remove water from the roads and prevent major flooding in this area,” Kirkpatrick said.