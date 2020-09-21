Northern Beltway closing for Centennial Bowl work overnight on Tuesday, Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northern 215 Beltway will be closed for work in the Centennial Bowl project starting Tuesday at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday, and then again Wednesday night during the same hours.

The road will be closed between Oso Blanca Road and Sky Pointe as crews patch bridge railing and lower temporary supports for the new 290-foot-long, 30-foot-tall 215 Beltway eastbound to U.S. Highway 95 southbound flyover.

The work is part of the current $73 million phase of the Centennial Bowl.

The Nevada Department of Transportation urges drivers to use caution in work zones and check the Waze app for up-to-date notices on road projects.