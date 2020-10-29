Northeast valley park expands, gets new playground

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A park in the northeast Las Vegas valley is bigger and better following a major facelift.

The Robert E. “Bob” Price park on Bonnie Lane near E. Lake Mead Boulevard and Sloan Lane has nearly doubled in size and has a new playground and shade structure.

County Commissioner Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick will host a grand opening Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

“Parks are important for our neighborhoods; they provide a sanctuary for communities to be healthy,” said Kirkpatrick. “The addition of the new park will not only give residents a place to relax, exercise, and play, but will also connect the senior center with the nearby recreation center.” The newly developed acreage bridges Robert E. “Bob” Price Recreation Center and Cora Coleman Senior Center.

Those wanting more information about the park can call the Clark County Parks and Recreation Department at (702) 455-8200 or visit www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks.