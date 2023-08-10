LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another injured in the northeast valley on Tuesday.

Joshua Hernandez, 20, was identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

His cause of death was determined to be due to a gunshot wound to the head, manner of homicide.

The shooting happened on Aug. 8 just before 11:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Birdstone Court near Owens Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, according to police.

When officers arrived they found two men injured from gunshot wounds.

Hernandez was taken to UMC where he died on Aug. 9 shortly after 1:30 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

The other man was taken to the hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

Homicide detectives eventually took over the case following the shooting.

The investigation has since been submitted to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office for review as an act of self-defense.

No other details have been released.