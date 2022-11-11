LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new $200 million technical school is opening next year in North Las Vegas.

Before it opens, Clark County School District is looking to hire about 100 teachers.

The Northeast Career and Technical Academy will be located on Deer Springs Road and North 5th Street. The location is not far from the 215 beltway and is next to Legacy High School.

Sophia Fragiadakis knew she wanted to go to a Clark County School District magnet high school when she was in middle school.

“It’s hard work, you have to really put in the hard work I would say middle school it starts,” she said.

The 17-year-old is a senior at Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy studying to pursue a career in forensics. She tells 8 News Now she is applying to colleges for the fall.

“I’ve enjoyed it, I wouldn’t change it for anything else. I’ve had a really good time. I’ve met a lot of good friends that I would have for the rest of my life,” she added.

Clark County has 42 magnet schools that specialize in the arts, stem, and industry trades.

Most are a lottery for admission but students must apply first and meet certain criteria.

Ryan Cordia is the incoming principal of the Northeast Career and Technical Academy.

“If you want to learn how to be a social worker. If you want to learn about clean energy. Or if you want to learn about logistics. Northeast career tech is the only spot to learn those,” Cordia said.

There will be about 500 to 600 freshmen when this building opens next August and the district is currently in need of 100 teachers.

The tech school will offer 10 programs that school leaders worked with several local industries to develop.

“I want to make sure everyone that signs up for our school has access to whatever they want to be and has the skills to do that,” Cordia added.

The deadline to apply for the magnet school lottery is January 10, 2023. The lottery takes place in March.