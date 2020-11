LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers may want to avoid the northbound lanes of US-95 at Valley View. A crash has caused the highway to be restricted to two lanes. The left lanes are blocked.

According to Metro Police, the wreck was between a Mercedes Benz and an RTC bus. The driver of the Mercedes and three passengers on the bus had to be taken to the hospital. All of them have non-life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

No other details were released.