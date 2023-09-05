LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Northbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane this Sunday due to marathon paving work, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.
Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 through 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, a series of required measures will be taking place north of the Las Vegas Spaghetti Bowl, specifically the northbound I-15, adjacent surface streets, and ramps.
The adjustments are as follows:
- Mainline northbound I-15 lane restrictions
- Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane from U.S. 95 bridge to the Lake Mead Boulevard offramp
- Ramp closures:
- U.S. 95 south to I-15 north ramp
- U.S. 95 north to I-15 north ramp
- Martin Luther King Boulevard to I-15 north ramp
- Washington Avenue onramp to I-15 north
- Surface streets
- Southbound connector road between D Street and Washington Avenue closed
- Right lane closures each direction on D Street and Washington Avenue at the southbound collector-distributor road
For the latest state highway conditions, visit the Nevada Roads website or call 511 before driving.