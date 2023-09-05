LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Northbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane this Sunday due to marathon paving work, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 through 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, a series of required measures will be taking place north of the Las Vegas Spaghetti Bowl, specifically the northbound I-15, adjacent surface streets, and ramps.

The adjustments are as follows:

Mainline northbound I-15 lane restrictions Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane from U.S. 95 bridge to the Lake Mead Boulevard offramp

Ramp closures: U.S. 95 south to I-15 north ramp U.S. 95 north to I-15 north ramp Martin Luther King Boulevard to I-15 north ramp Washington Avenue onramp to I-15 north

Surface streets Southbound connector road between D Street and Washington Avenue closed Right lane closures each direction on D Street and Washington Avenue at the southbound collector-distributor road



For the latest state highway conditions, visit the Nevada Roads website or call 511 before driving.