LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One lane of Northbound I-15 has reopened to traffic near Mesquite following a Tuesday morning crash involving a semi-truck.

According to the RTC, motorists can expect delays until the scene is cleared.

The crash involved a semi-truck which overturned. There are no reports of injuries but following the crash, the big rig was blocking all the northbound lanes, causing drivers to be diverted.