LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – First responders train all the time on how to save people and pets in the case of an emergency.

But what if that pet weighs hundreds of pounds, this is not something they usually train for.

There are plenty of horses in and around North West Las Vegas.

The thought of a fire on a ranch worries Horses For Heroes ranch owner Sydney Knott.

“In some fire zones, the right thing to do is let them go but in this urban environment that wouldn’t be the right thing to do,” Knott said. “I wonder how does anybody get these animals to safety.”

It would be up to first responders to safely evacuate the horses, so Knott hosted a ‘Large Animal Evacuation Drill’ on her ranch.

Her team showed North Las Vegas Fire Department and Animal Control how to safely handle livestock.

Not only did they learn how to lead a horse safely into a trailer, but they were also able to study their body language.

When the ears on a horse are pinned back it is an indication, they may kick you.

For Animal Control, this drill wasn’t anything like how they handle other four-legged creatures.

“It is a skill you have to continue to practice being comfortable,” Jim Alderson, Chief of Code Enforcement with Animal Control said.

For firefighter Jacob Albrecht, it was his first time handling a 1000-pound animal.

“With the number of ranches that are in the valley, it is a good learning experience,” Albrecht said.

Horses For Heroes wants to continue doing hands-on training for other agencies since Nevada is home to lots of domestic and wild horses.

Horses for Heroes is a non-profit organization offering equine-assisted learning to first responders and veterans.

If your agency is interested in a training session or equine-assisted learning, you can click on the link.