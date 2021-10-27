North Premium Outlets hosts holiday job fair

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas North Premium Outlets are hosting a two-day job fair as they look to hire open holiday positions.

The hiring event will be held at 875 South Grand Central Parkway, on Thursday, Oct. 28, and Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The job fair is going to be in person and it is expected to fill more than 100 open positions at 35+ retailers.

Retailers will be set up inside and outside the Food Court.

Interested job seekers are invited to apply for open positions and participate in the job fair for on-the-spot job interviews.

Participating stores include Coach, Polo Ralph Lauren, Banana Republic, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Victoria’s Secret, kate spade new york, Pandora, Jimmy Choo, Armani Outlet, American Eagle, Calvin Klein, and more.

For a complete list of stores currently hiring, visit Las Vegas North Premium Outlets Holiday Job Fair.