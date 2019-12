LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 45-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday in the area of Flamingo Road and Pecos Road.

Police said the missing woman, Jennifer Simms, is bipolar, suffers from Schizophrenia and needs medication that she doesn’t have with her.

She is 5-feet-7-inches tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.