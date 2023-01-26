LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of North Las Vegas and Arvato Supply Chain solutions cut the ribbon on a 464,000-square-foot logistics hub.

The facility will handle logistics for Meta Platforms Inc., which owns Facebook and Instagram.

According to a press release, the facility will handle logistics for Meta’s data centers, including warehousing, packing and unpacking components, order picking, and distribution along with inventory management, product series tracking, technical services, and rack and stack assembly.

“This will be a distribution hub servicing the west coast network as far as data center goes,” Gus Aiono senior program manager for Meta said.

The facility, near Tropical Parkway and I-15, will bring an economic boost to the area.

It is the latest in what’s becoming North Las Vegas’ warehouse district, as the area has seen a growing number of businesses.

Michael Konopka, with Arvato, explained how the warehouse floor operates. “We will be receiving, storing, and transforming products, providing technical services.”

He said Arvato plans to work with temporary agencies to staff the warehouse.

Konopka said it was a year and a half in the making, but that they ultimately chose North Las Vegas because Arvato needed a location to reach the west coast. Being directly off the I-15 made it ideal.

Mayor Pro Tem Scott Black said North Las Vegas has seen a development boom over the last couple of years, and there is more to come.

“Tech is something new to Southern Nevada, and hopefully the first of many,” Black said. “The I-15 will be transformed from the Speedway to Apex exit, you’ll see both sides lined with commercial developments like this.”

Black said the city has plans for new developments in the area over the next five to seven years.

He said North Las Vegas invested $37 million toward utilities to spearhead more development in the Apex proper area last week. That is part of an existing $250 million project.